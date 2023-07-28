Khloé Kardashian is celebrating one year with her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s “sweet son” Tatum.

“I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you,” the Kardashians star, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 28, in honor of her baby boy’s birthday. “I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”

She continued: “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that Kardashian and the 32-year-old Lakers athlete — who previously welcomed daughter True in April 2018 — were expecting their second baby via surrogate following Thompson’s 2021 paternity scandal and their subsequent breakup. Tatum arrived later that month. (Thompson is also the father of sons Prince and Theo, whom he shares with Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols, respectively.)

“Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you,” Kardashian added on Friday. “I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle [Rob Kardashian] and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too).”

Kardashian concluded her tribute with the lyrics to “You Are My Sunshine,” and uploaded several rare family photos with Tatum. In the snaps, Kardashian held her son while hanging around the house with True, 5, and her nieces North, 10, and Penelope, 11.

One day before celebrating Tatum’s milestone, Kardashian revealed in the season 3 finale of The Kardashians that Thompson and his youngest brother, Amari, had moved in with her following the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson. Andrea died in January at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack. Tristan — the eldest of Andrea’s four sons — has since been named the legal guardian of Amari, who suffers from severe cognitive abilities.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” Kardashian said during the Thursday, July 27, episode. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

Kardashian threw a special 17th birthday party for Amari, sharing a glimpse of the bash on Thursday. “Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos with Amari, True, her 6-year-old niece Dream and her mother, Kris Jenner. “You are truly one of God’s greatest treasures.”