Matching with mom! Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, have twinned multiple times since the little one’s April 2018 arrival.

Not only has the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opted for similar animal-print bathing suits in the past, but she has also dressed her daughter in identical white Skims and printed pajamas.

The former E! personality “love[s] dressing” her toddler, she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018. “I don’t think I’ve bought anything for myself since she was born,” the Los Angeles native said at the time. “I buy my little girl so much stuff, and I love it. Everything is so cute and tiny.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author initially “wanted a boy so badly” with Tristan Thompson, she tweeted two months prior.

“[Kourtney Kardashian’s son] Mason and I are so close,” the Revenge Body host explained in July 2018. “I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True, and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4 Life.”

True’s personality is just like her mom’s, Khloé exclusively told Us in June 2019, gushing, “She’s crazy, basically. She’s just silly and she’s not shy. How I was as a kid is very much how True is.”

Looks-wise, however, True is the spitting image of her dad. “I completely have accepted the fact that her and her daddy look so much alike,” the reality star hilariously tweeted in February 2021. “It’s OK.”

Khloé wants her daughter to grow up with a sibling and has shared her and Thompson’s surrogacy journey in multiple KUWTK episodes before the on-off couple called it quits in June 2021.

“We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs,” the former X Factor host told the NBA player in February 2021. “I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

Four months later, the Celebrity Apprenctice alum told Andy Cohen that her chosen surrogate had fallen through, explaining, “It’s a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim [Kardashian] went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, ‘I want to get pregnant,’ and two weeks later she found a surrogate.”

Keep scrolling to see Khloé and True sporting similar styles over the years.