It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian goes all out for her children’s birthday parties, and what could be bigger than space?

To celebrate her and ex Tristan Thompson’s son Tatum’s 1st birthday, Kardashian, 39, hosted an outer space-themed bash.

“We are here at the hunk’s birthday,” Kardashian said in a Friday, July 28, Instagram Story video, while holding Tatum on her hip. “And look who’s here: Miss Chef K, whipping it up! Let’s see a little bit of everything, woo! Look at that food. It’s all in shapes.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kardashian — who also shares daughter True, 5, with Thompson, 32 — decked out her backyard with a variety of astronaut-inspired decor, including take-home helmets and space-themed treats for all the partygoers.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their second child together. Tatum — Thompson’s fourth child — arrived via surrogate later that month. In addition to his two kids with Kardashian, Thompson shares son Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 18 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Scroll below for a peek inside Tatum’s out-of-this-world birthday bash: