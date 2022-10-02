A touching tribute. Kim Kardashian honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, by sharing a series of handwritten notes on the 19th anniversary of his death.

“19 years ago my daddy passed away,” Kim, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 1, alongside a message written to her from her father. “I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you.”

Robert — who was also father to Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian — was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003. He died two months later on September 30 at the age of 59.

In a second snap posted on Saturday, the KKW Beauty founder shared various Father’s Day cards she had given the lawyer over the years, revealing that her dad kept every letter she ever gave him.

“Happy Father’s Day (and keep up the good work,)” a note from the reality star read from 2002. “Dad — I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day.”

“We skied every Thanksgiving,” The Kardashians star wrote alongside another video of Robert skiing with the family. “Best memories ever! And the reason I love skiing today, especially with my kids.”

The Hulu personality — who is now a parent of her own to daughters North, 9, and Chicago 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex Kanye West – is currently working toward emulating her father’s legacy by getting her law degree, passing the First-Year Law Students’ Examination in December 2021.

Two years prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up to Vogue about advice Robert shared with her about a career in law. “He once said to me, ‘I think you’d be great at it. But I also think that it’s super stressful and exhausting. So, if you want a stress-free life, maybe don’t follow through with law school.””

In 2020, the SKIMS founder recalled idolizing the attorney from a young age. “I think that by the time I was a teenager and he was working on the O.J. [Simpson] case, I was sneaking in his office, looking at all of the evidence and things I shouldn’t have been looking at,” she said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour at the time.

She continued: “Maybe it was in my soul for years that that’s what I would have wanted to do. And I’ve even seen interviews pop up now from six or seven years ago. People ask what I wanted to do if I wasn’t filming my show. I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney.”