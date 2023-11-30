Landon Barker is still adjusting to having a baby sibling.

Landon, 20, opened up about his new brother, Rocky — who is the child of dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian — during a Wednesday, November 29, interview with Jess Lucero on SiriusXM TikTok Radio. “I have not and will not be [changing any diapers,” Landon declared.

When asked whether it’s been “weird adjusting” to having a newborn sibling, Landon revealed, “I actually haven’t even held it.”

Landon also explained that he was “rooting for a little girl” instead of a baby brother.

He previously touched on the subject during a September interview on the Zach Sang Show.

“I’m super happy for [Travis and Kourtney]. Kind of wish it was a girl though. I was the only Barker boy,” he said, noting that “it’s definitely crazy” to have a baby sibling. “It’s always been me and my sister — two years apart.”

Landon added of his new brother: “We’re almost 20 years apart, so I feel like our lives are gonna be very different.”

Us Weekly confirmed on November 4 that Kardashian, 44, had given birth to Rocky.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively opened up to Us about Kardashian and Barker’s blended family. “The kids are so excited to have a little brother,” the insider said, noting that all the Barker and Disick siblings are “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

Kardashian shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The source went on to say that Travis and Kardashian are “so protective” of their little one and have stayed “fairly isolated” since Rocky’s birth.

Although Kardashian and Barker have not yet shared a photo of Rocky, the reality star was open about her pregnancy journey before her son’s arrival.

During her first trimester, she was given restrictions that included “no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex,” per Vogue.

In September, Kardashian shared via Instagram that she underwent an “urgent fetal surgery” to save her baby’s life. (Because of her age, her pregnancy was considered high-risk.)

After recovering, she was placed on bed rest while nearing her due date. “Kourtney is doing really well health-wise,” a source told Us at the time. “The bed rest is just a precaution.”