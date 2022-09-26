Seeing quadruple! Jessica Simpson‘s family — including husband Eric Johnson and their three children — were by her side to celebrate the launch of her new fall fashion collection.

Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, were all smiles as they supported the “Irresistible” singer, 42, as the newest styles from her eponymous clothing line were unveiled at Nordstrom in The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 24. As the family posed for photos outside the event, Simpson’s eldest daughter goofed around for the camera, pulling funny faces and even stepping forward to revel in the spotlight as her family looked on with amusement.

In addition to her husband, 43, and kids, Simpson was joined by her mother, Tina Simpson, for the event. The proud grandmother, 62, laughed and smiled as she accompanied the Newlyweds alum to the meet and greet and held her phone out to take photos of the event. “We are still beaming from our event with @nordstrom yesterday!” the official Jessica Simpson Style account wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 26, alongside a photo of Jessica posting with the L.A. Roller Girls. “Thank you to our teams that came together to create such a fun day and to all the fans and customers, we 💖 you!”

The “With You” singer has previously spoken about the ways her children have changed her life and shifted her priorities. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” Jessica told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2018. “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much. These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

Two years later, she gushed about the impact her youngest daughter, Birdie, has had on her and the rest of the family since her birth. “You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply,” Jessica wrote via Instagram in March 2020, to celebrate the little one’s 1st birthday. “With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine.”

She continued: “Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you.”

In addition to supporting her fashion line, Jessica told Us in April that all three of her children “love being in the recording studio” in their California home. “Max and Ace will go down there and listen to me do vocals and then they get to do it themselves and put all this funny autotune on and record themselves,” the Texas native revealed at the time. “It’s very cute. They know my songs better than I do. I love that.”

The musician added that the trio were particularly obsessed with her latest single, “Particles,” joking, “When I was like, ‘I’m releasing “Particles,”’ they were like, ‘What do you mean? We’ve listened to it for, like, three months. Nobody’s heard that yet?'”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the singer’s look-alike children: