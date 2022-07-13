Small world! Jessica Simpson didn’t get to take daughter Maxwell, 10, to her first concert — but luckily an unexpected fellow celebrity was there to do the honors.

“I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert — Olivia Rodrigo she went to. Selena Gomez was her babysitter,” Simpson, 42, revealed during an Instagram Live interview with American Express Business earlier this month.

According to the Texas native, her oldest daughter formed a friendship with Gomez’s younger sister. (The 29-year-old Disney Channel alum’s mother, Mandy Teefey, shares Gracie, 9, with Brian Teefey. Gomez’s father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, for his part, shares Victoria, 8, with Sara Gomez.)

“So she went with Selena. She met a really good friend of Selena’s little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert,” Simpson continued, noting that she always expected to go to Maxwell’s first concert with her. “But she’s 10 years old, she’s got to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.”

The Open Book author and husband Eric Johnson also share son Ace, 9, and daughter Birdie, 3. Earlier this year, Simpson opened up about another unlikely friendship that Maxwell formed over the years.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North [West],” the Dukes of Hazzard star exclusively told Us Weekly in April, adding that it has been “fun” to live in the same neighborhood with Kim Kardashian. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Simpson praised Kardashian, 41, for raising her children to be “the same” while growing up on reality TV. The Skims founder also shares kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” the Employee of the Month actress said. “I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

At the time, Simpson also admitted that she and Johnson, 42, have no plans to have more kids. “I have no baby fever,” she shared. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], that was it. I can’t do that again. The last pregnancy for me was really hard.”

For the performer, having a child “later in life” was “a lot harder” than she initially anticipated. “It’s just something that you end up accepting. I got a great child out of it who I adore and love and she rules the house. She definitely is the most heard in the family.”

