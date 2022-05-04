Double digits! Jessica Simpson‘s daughter Maxwell celebrated her 10th birthday bash in style — with a few notable BFFs in attendance.

The 41-year-old designer shared a glimpse of her eldest child’s party via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 4, one day after Maxwell turned 10. One photo showed the Dukes of Hazzard star’s daughter sitting in the bed of a pickup truck on a pink blanket alongside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North, 8. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, gave Maxwell a hug in a second snap.

Simpson — who also shares son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson — gushed over the birthday girl in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, May 3. “How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!?” the actress wrote, sharing a photo of Maxwell surrounded by stuffed toys. “We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again. She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE, God, her angels (yes, she is the soul that talks to angels and feels them everywhere), family, friends, animals, every creature big and small, all things cozy and fluffy to wear and cuddle.”

The “Irresistible” singer felt proud that her child “knows what she wants” and can communicate her needs, adding, “Maxi can transform anyones subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily. She is a leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever. She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful. When we pray before bed (my eternal prayer partner 😇) I can feel her heart illuminating into heaven. I can feel her sitting with God just to make sure He hears it all.”

As she celebrated her not-so-little one (and her love for Squishmallows Plush Toys), Simpson concluded, “Even though Maxwell wanted to turn back time to be a kid forever with dreams of squishmallows covering her bed, she is now double digits, wise behind [sic] her years and makes squishmallows and cuddles effortlessly cool and trend worthy. I woke up this morning and she gave me like 10 of them because that is who she is. Gives and gives and gives. She is a child that hands you your childhood back to hold ever so closely. Maxwell Drew Johnson is THE PERFECT 10 and my VERY BEST FRIEND!!!”

Earlier this year, the Employee of the Month star opened up about her life as the mother of three, telling Us Weekly exclusively about Maxwell’s tight friend group. She revealed in April that Johnson, 42, “just recently” started to coach Maxwell and North in basketball.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Simpson told Us, adding that it’s been “fun” to live in the same neighborhood as the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her family. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Being close to Maxwell’s friends “makes it easy” on the Texas native and her husband, she explained, praising the Skims CEO for raising grounded kids. (Along with North, Kardashian shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the Yeezy designer, 44.)

