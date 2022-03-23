A Barbie bash for birthday! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s youngest daughter celebrated her third year with a doll-themed party.

“Birdie’s dream house party was tutu cute!” the fashion designer, 41, captioned a Tuesday, March 22, Instagram slideshow. “I can’t believe our girl is 3!”

The Employee of the Month actress called her toddler “everyone’s favorite person,” adding, “The magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone. The perfect day for the perfect Bird. … Honestly, I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for five minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed) and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates. Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!”

The Texas native matched her pink dress and blazer to her heels and accessories in the social media upload, while the birthday girl rocked a tutu. Birdie celebrated with her dad, 42, and her siblings, Maxwell, 8, and Ace, 3.

At the end of the event, the “Take My Breath Away” singer wrote that the little one “fell asleep snuggling her party tutu.”

Earlier this month, the former reality star joked that her youngest child is “tutu-obsessed.” She joked via Instagram that “nobody else at the park fits [Birdie’s] dress code.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star and the former professional football player welcomed their baby girl in March 2019, and Birdie began preschool only two years later.

“Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS,” the Newlyweds alum explained to her Instagram followers in September 2021. “She says, ‘I want school right now please.’ We say, ‘Ummm you are only 2, Bird.’ She says, ‘I want my teacher.’ We say, ‘Well … who is your teacher?’ She says, ‘Mama she is at my school silly, you funny … OK let’s go now.’ We say, ‘Birdie let’s wait a little bit longer.’ She says, ‘I not a baby, I go to school now.’ We say, ‘Well you are our baby.’ She says, ‘No you are my babies, let’s go,’ and off we went sprinting to catch up.”

The couple, who wed in July 2014 in California, had an “emotional and happy morning” sending Birdie to school, and the milestone left the Open Book author “in a bit of shock.”

