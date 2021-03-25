Jessica Simpson's 'Open Book' Diary Entries Cover Divorce, ‘Mom Jeans,' More

Open Book is the gift that keeps on giving. Jessica Simpson added several diary entries to the paperback edition of her headline-making memoir, sharing journal passages about her divorce from Nick Lachey, being body-shamed and so much more.

The 40-year-old musician’s Open Book was originally published in February 2020. The new edition also includes an additional introduction written by Simpson in November 2020.

“Part of me didn’t want to finish the book because I knew I’d miss you,” she wrote. “I didn’t know it was the start of the conversation.”

The fashion designer detailed encounters with readers, including a woman who experienced similar sexual abuse as a child as Simpson. After she got visibly emotional in front of Simpson and her eldest daughter, Maxwell, at a signing, the actress was forced to tell her 8-year-old about being inappropriately touched by a family friend as a child.

“‘Well, in the book Mommy talks about when she was a little bit younger than you …’ I paused. This was going to have to be the time for our talk. ‘I struggled with somebody touching me in an uncomfortable way,’” she recalled in the paperback edition. “‘Oh, that’s so sad, Mommy,’ she said.”

After Maxwell said, “That won’t happen to me,” Simpson got real: “‘We don’t want it to, no,’ I said. ‘And if it ever did, I want you to be able to tell them to stop and tell Daddy or me right away.’”

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are also parents of son Ace, 7, and daughter Birdie, 2. The twosome wed in 2014, eight years after she finalized her divorce from Lachey, 47.

In addition to writing about her marriage to the boy band member in the tell-all, Simpson got candid about her relationships with Johnny Knoxville, John Mayer and Tony Romo.

“None of those men have reached out to me and I didn’t expect any of them to,” the “I Think I’m In Love With You” songstress told Us Weekly after the book’s initial release. “They all know these stories, so I don’t think any of this came as a surprise to any of them.”

The paperback edition of Open Book is available now.

