Jessica Simpson dressed like the star she is to receive the Icon Award at Footwear News’ 37th annual Achievement Awards.

The 43-year-old singer and fashion designer graced the Wednesday, November 29, soirée — which was hosted at Cipriani South Street in New York City — in a sparkly sheer dress that showed off her curves. The floor-length ensemble featured a high neckline and a transparent bodice that was covered in jewels, which fell into a fitted skirt adorned with drapes of beads.

Simpson paired the glittery number with metallic platform sandal heels, dangling diamond earrings and long chrome acrylic nails. For glam, she opted for dramatic lashes, heavy eyeliner and a pink lip. Simpson wore her blonde mane in loose curls, parted down the middle.

On the red carpet, Simpson posed solo and with her mother, Tina Simpson, who rocked a black embroidered jumpsuit and a velvet blazer.

Jessica received the Icon Award for her work in music and fashion, specifically in the shoe category with her namesake footwear collection.

“An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks,” Jessica said in her November FN cover story, which coincided with the ceremony. “Often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment.”

Jessica’s accolade is certainly a full-circle moment for her as she and her mother officially reacquired full ownership of the shoe brand in 2021 from Sequential Brands Group, who bought the company in a $117 million deal in 2015. (Jessica first launched the label in 2005 under the Camuto Group.)

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica previously told FN in 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phrase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team an I lock into our customers completely.”

Ahead of the FN Awards, Jessica gushed about the tribute via Instagram on November 9, writing, “I am so honored to be receiving the Icon Award from @FootwearNews and @Michael_Atmore. I had a purpose before anyone had an opinion and it is beautiful to be celebrated for trusting my own voice.”

She added, “I am honored that my spirit has connected with people who need it in ways that are obvious and ways that are more subliminal. The fact that Footwear News is bestowing that title on this gal from Texas helps to illuminate the path ahead.”