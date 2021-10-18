Boss babe! Jessica Simpson is buying back her fashion label — and she couldn’t be more excited to take “complete ownership” of her billion dollar empire.

Jessica Simpson Collection, which launched in 2005, was initially owned by Camuto Group. Circa 2015, Sequential Brands Group Inc. bought the majority share of the business. At the time, the 41-year-old actress and her mother, Tina Simpson, owned a minority stake in the brand.

Fast forward to August, and Sequential Brands Group Inc. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Now, the singer and her mom are in the process of buying back their namesake business.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” the star said in an interview with Footwear News. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

So, what does the dynamic duo have in store for their growing business? According to the interview, The Dukes of Hazzard star will be taking her skill set into home decor.

Tina, for her part, will not only be focusing on international sales, but also “exploring” a variety of realms including boy’s clothing, skincare and weight management.

The tremendous success of her line isn’t something that Jessica saw for herself early on, but her mentor, the late Vince Camuto, saw the insane potential of the celebrity-backed brand.

“Vince told me early on to dream big,” she recalled. “Never in my wildest dreams could I fathom being part of a true lifestyle collection brand that has been at the top f its game for 16 years, but Vince could. After six months in the business Vince knew. He was a legend and talent in so many ways, but for me, it was his vision and attention to detail that was most inspiring.”

While Camuto passed in 2015, his “passion” for footwear will remain a constant in Jessica’s business, which includes everything from clothing to perfume.Her women’s footwear line is licensed through Camuto Group and will “remain intact no matter who is the majority owner.” The shoe line is quite the revenue driver for Camuto Group at the moment.

“Coming out of a pandemic, [Jessica Simpson] is offering the polar opposite — it’s not about slippers, it not about athleisure, it’s not about any of those comforts of him that everybody has been living with,” Geralyn Lyman, Camuto’s SVP of sales, told FN. “It’s about showing off and being seen in high heels and great colors and lots of shine.”