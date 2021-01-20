Heating things up! Jessica Simpson paired a swimsuit with a puffer coat for a seriously sexy winter ensemble.

On Tuesday, January 19, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to promote her Jessica Simpson clothing brand. Specifically, the new swimsuit collection. “Give me steam,” she captioned the post.

In the accompanying picture, the blonde bombshell sports a white puffer coat with a fur-trimmed hood. Underneath, she rocked the Snake Charmer One Piece in Natural, $98, topping the whole look off with the Brixel Bootie in White, which is currently on sale for $90.

The brand regrammed her post, captioning the steamy pic, “Did someone turn the heat up?! ♨️ #regram @jessicasimpson in all new swimwear!”

As much as we love the outfit, we can’t help but note the Dukes of Hazzard star’s incredible toned legs. With the wedge boot and the high-cut swimsuit bottoms, her strong physique is off the charts.

Over a year ago, the actress revealed that she dropped a whopping 100 pounds just six months after welcoming her third child, daughter Birdie, in March 2019. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” she wrote in an Instagram caption showing off her new figure in September 2019. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

Ahead of her 40th birthday in July, she tried on a pair of 14-year-old True Religion jeans — and they fit like a glove! “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” the mom of three captioned the Instagram snap. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you 🤸🏼‍♀️🙌🏼🥳.”

Quickly, the post went viral with fellow stars flooding the comments section. “You look about 15 lady 👌🏻,” January Jones wrote. Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley commented, “🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

When appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in August, Simpson said putting on the jeans was just a “really random thing” that she decided to do pretty much out of boredom.

“I haven’t put jeans on through the whole time, I’ve been in sweats,” she said, referring to the time she spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am embracing the quarantine life.”

