



Jessica Simpson has wowed the world with her post-baby body again — this time by dropping a whopping 100 pounds just six months after welcoming her third child , daughter Birdie, in March.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 24, to post a picture of herself in an all-black outfit with a narrow waist. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” she wrote. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again.” Added the star of her post-baby body, “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

She posted a second photo in the same cinched black dress holding her youngest daughter on her hip.

Simpson also shares daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6, with her husband, Eric Johnson. She has famously struggled with her weight after becoming a mother and has managed to accomplish amazing weight-loss feats three times now, working with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. The pro took to Instagram after Simpson’s latest slim-down photo to commend her. “Beyond proud of this incredible woman. Been working together for over 12 years and she’s always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world,” wrote Pasternak. “And on top of it all, after being nonstop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she’s down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met.”

Simpson concurs with her trainer’s notion of being dedicated to fitness through her multiple pregnancies! As the fashion designer told Us Weekly in 2013, “With Maxwell, I vegged out and kind of took it like a vacation. With Ace, I was really active, going out for walks and watching what I ate. Even though I didn’t feel very good, I had a healthier pregnancy.” Still, she said, “I am just one of those pregnant women who gains a lot of weight,” she told Us. “I have really big boobs. I have my curves. Even trying as hard as I did with Ace, I still gained — definitely not as much as with Maxwell, but still a significant amount.” The star has also repeatedly slammed body-shaming trolls.

With her trademark sense of humor, the former Weight Watchers spokesperson posted her 10 Year Challenge photo on Instagram in January 2019 while pregnant. With just the caption “#tenyearchallenge,” the star posted a photo of her extremely muscular legs from her Daisy Duke days alongside a photo of her heavily swollen pregnant ankle.

