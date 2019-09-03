



Accidents happen! Jessica Simpson offered up the best response to a troll who called attention to her supposed nip slip.

Simpson, 39, shared a relatively innocent picture via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, that featured the “With You” singer holding her 5-month-old daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. “My little labor of love this year #BIRDIEMAE,” she captioned the sweet moment.

The mother-daughter snap caught one fan’s attention, in particular, as they pointed out that the Dukes of Hazzard star had apparently flashed her nipple. The Instagram user commented with “#thefappening” and “#nipslip” beneath the star’s pic.

The fashion designer responded to the fan’s remark, joking, “I think it’s flattering that you think my nipple is that high up.”

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their youngest child, Birdie, on March 19. The couple, who wed in July 2014, also share daughter Maxwell, 7, and a son, Ace, 6.

The “Public Affair” singer previously spoke with Us Weekly about what she enjoys most about motherhood. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” she said in May 2018.

“Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much,” she continued. “These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

Simpson has been very open and candid with fans about her journey as a mother of three. When pregnant with Birdie, she hilariously revealed that she broke a toilet seat one month before giving birth. “Warning … Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a pic of her holding up a broken toilet seat.

She also shared the downsides to her journey, including suffering from “acid reflux” while expecting Birdie. Toward the end of her third pregnancy, she also revealed that she was hospitalized for bronchitis.

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home,” she wrote via Instagram. “Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!