Jessica Simpson, who is pregnant with her third child, is seeking guidance from fans after revealing her extremely swollen foot.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!!” the 38-year-old captioned a photo of her enlarged leg, ankle and foot on Thursday, January 10.

Instagram users were quick to send Simpson support and suggestions, advising the singer to stay hydrated, get off her feet and seek medical attention. Her friend Odette Annable also replied, “Omg remember mine looked like that in St. Barth’s? Keep those feet up girl!!!” (Odette and husband David Annable are parents of daughter Charlie, 3.)

According to the American Pregnancy Association, swelling “is a normal part of pregnancy that is caused by this additional blood and fluid.”

Simpson announced in September that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting baby No. 3. The couple are also parents of daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she wrote via Instagram. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Simpson and Johnson, 39, are “surprised but overjoyed” by the fashion designer’s third pregnancy.

“It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what it happening,” the source told Us. “They are really cute waiting for their baby sister.”

Simpson, who married Johnson in 2014, opened up exclusively to Us about motherhood in May 2018.

“Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” she gushed. “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much. These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!