Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents of two!

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, announced the arrival of baby No. 2 on Friday, March 22. “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!”

The pair noted that they wouldn’t be sharing any photos for “safety and privacy” reasons but assured fans that “he’s a really cute” baby. “We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀,” the twosome added. “Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

Madden and Diaz, who tied the knot in 2015, are also the parents of daughter Raddix, 4. When announcing her birth in 2019, the couple shared a similar Instagram message, noting that they wouldn’t share snaps of the little one to protect her privacy.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the duo wrote at the time. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

In 2022, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Diaz and Madden were thinking about expanding their family after welcoming Raddix.

“Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now,” the source said at the time. “Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter.”

Related: Everything Cameron Diaz Has Said About Raising Her, Benji Madden's Daughter Proud to be a parent! Cameron Diaz has loved gushing about her and Benji Madden’s daughter, Raddix, since announcing her arrival in January 2020. “Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “There were disappointments along the way, so it […]

The insider added that the pair were hoping for a little boy to complete their family. “They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby,” the source told Us. “The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did.”

In 2021, Diaz said that motherhood has been the most “fulfilling part” of her life so far. “I waited for this … so I didn’t have any distractions,” she explained during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Quarantined With Bruce. “Like, I can’t imagine [working right now]. As a mother with my child, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her — I just couldn’t.”

Diaz took a hiatus from acting in 2014, but her first new movie in a decade is set to premiere this year. She will star alongside Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, which also features Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Kyle Chandler.