Proud to be a parent! Cameron Diaz has loved gushing about her and Beni Madden’s daughter, Raddix, since announcing her arrival in January 2020.

“Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

The Good Charlotte member’s brother, Joel Madden, and his wife, Nicole Richie, were “thrilled” by the couple’s baby news, the insider added.

“Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they’ve offered to help in any way they can, both now and moving forward,” the source went on to tell Us of the couple, who share daughter Harlow and son Sparrow. “They’re going to be a huge part of Raddix’s life. The plan is to really integrate the two families so all the kids can grow up together and be one big, happy family.”

Benji and the retired actress tied the knot in 2015 in their Beverly Hills home and spent years trying to start a family. “They went through so much to get to this point,” another source exclusively told Us after Raddix’s birth via surrogate. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

Before becoming a mom, the Longevity Book author told InStyle that she was “not opposed” to having kids. “Having children changes your life drastically, and I really love my life. Children aren’t the only things that bring you gratification and happiness, and it’s easier to give life than to give love,” the Bad Teacher star explained in 2010. “So I don’t know. That kind of change would have to be either very well thought out, or a total mistake — a real oops!”

While Diaz originally thought she’d be married with two kids by age 21, she opened up to Redbook two years later about her decision to wait. “I think I felt I had to model my life after my mother’s,” she explained in 2012. “But then my career was starting to take off and there were still so many things I wanted to do. So that dream for me was shattered early on. After that, I never put another timeline on anything in my life.”

