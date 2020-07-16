Getting creative for his kid! Benji Madden has been writing music for his and Cameron Diaz’s daughter, Raddix, while they quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams,” the retired actress, 47, told Rolling Stone on Thursday, July 16. “We’ve got ‘Baby Shark’ in the mix, and of course, Benj has written at least a dozen songs for [Raddix].”

The Longevity Book author went on to say that their family of three enjoys a mix of “serious upbeat [songs] and often a cappella jams.”

She and the Good Charlotte member, 41, announced in January that they had welcomed a baby girl. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Motherhood has been the “best phase” of Diaz’s life so far, she told the outlet on Thursday. “[Life is] all about my home and family.”

The pair’s sleeping schedules have been working well, the California native told makeup artist Gucci Westman in an April Instagram Live video. “I go to bed early and wake up early, and he wants to go to bed late and wake up later. That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours earlier and he does those later feeds. Then I can go to bed and I wake up early and am with our daughter early in the morning so he can sleep.”

The Holiday star said that time has become so “valuable” to her, adding that she tries her best to be “present” with Raddix.

“When you’re worried about other things and you’re not present with your kids, you may as well be away from them,” Diaz told Westman, 48, at the time. “Be present with your kids when you have the opportunity to and not be thinking … or futurizing about what could be. You’re robbing them of that moment, [and] you’re robbing yourself of that moment that you have.”