Counting her blessings! Cameron Diaz is loving life at home with her husband, Benji Madden, and their 7-month-old daughter, Raddix, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The best part of [quarantine] and having to stay within our little bubble within this COVID situation is that her dad gets to be home,” the actress, 47, said during a Tuesday, July 28, Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance. “He works from home, so … he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, whereas if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn’t have been able to do that. We’re just having a lot of gratitude for that.”

The Longevity Book author went on to tell Seth Meyers that her little one used to be her “excuse to stay home,” gushing, “Now I don’t have to make that excuse. It’s just what it is. I get to be with her.”

The Charlie’s Angels star announced in January that she and the Good Charlotte member, 41, had welcomed their first child. “Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple wrote in a statement at the time. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.”

While the new parents don’t plan on “posting pictures or sharing any more details” about their baby girl, they noted, “She is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Earlier this month, Diaz told Jimmy Fallon that Raddix has been growing “leaps and bounds” lately, explaining, “Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

Becoming a mom has been “heaven,” she went on to tell the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 45. “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to both Benji and I. We’re just so happy.”

She and the musician tied the knot in January 2015 at their Beverly Hills home.