Mom mode! Cameron Diaz is soaking up every minute with her and husband Benji Madden’s 6-month-old daughter, Raddix.

“Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” Diaz, 47, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s newest episode, airing on Wednesday, July 22. “Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

The Charlie’s Angels alum, who welcomed Raddix via surrogate on December 30, told Jimmy Fallon in a clip posted on YouTube that “it’s been heaven” being a mother and watching her little one grow.

“It’s so gratifying to actually see that growth and be a part of it and to help let her be her. It’s just amazing,” the California native revealed. “It’s the best thing that ever happened both to Benji and I. We’re just so happy.”

The new mom explained that their household now has “Baby Shark” and Sesame Street on repeat, but the music doesn’t stop inside the home.

“We go on car drives and Benji will put on some Cuban, afro-Cuban music and she is in her car seat and her little legs are, like, kicking,” the Bad Teacher actress said. “And I’m, like, ‘Yep, that’s my girl.’”

Diaz, who launched her wine company Avaline with friend Katherine Power earlier this month, said her daughter’s favorite songs are the ones Madden, 41, has written for her.

“They’re amazing. That’s what I sing all day in my head are his songs to her,” the Holiday star explained. “She just loves it. She just looks at her daddy and just loves him so much. It makes my heart want to explode.”

The Longevity Book author and Good Charlotte member, who wed in 2015, announced on January 3 that they had welcomed a baby girl.

“She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”