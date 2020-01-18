Two is better than one! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden‘s daughter, Raddix, has two middle names — and one name might have a connection to Drew Barrymore.

Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden is the full name of the couple’s newborn, according to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Saturday, January 18. Diaz, 47, and Benji, 40, welcomed their daughter on December 30, 2019, at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Wildflower could be a nod to Barrymore, 44, who costarred with Diaz in the Charlie’s Angels trilogy and has remained a close friend of the actress over the years. The Santa Clarita Diet alum titled her autobiography Wildflower and also has a makeup line called Flower Beauty.

Diaz and the Good Charlotte guitarist, who wed in January 2015, announced the arrival of their first child on January 3.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens,” the twosome wrote in a joint statement via Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

A source told Us Weekly in January 2018 that Diaz “would love” to be a mom and tried conceiving through IVF, acupuncture and supplements.

“It just hasn’t worked out yet,” the insider told Us at the time. “They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

A second source told Us on January 9 that the couple have been loving parenthood so far.

“[Benji] has been waiting on Cam hand and foot, which is really sweet to see,” the insider said. “They just can’t believe their little miracle is finally here. They’ve spent the last five years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.”

