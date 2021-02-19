Distraction-free! Cameron Diaz is grateful to be at home with her and Benji Madden’s baby girl.

“Being a wife and a mother has been the most … fulfilling part of my life so far,” the retired actress, 48, said during a Friday, February 19, SiriusXM’s Quarantined With Bruce appearance. “I waited for this … so I didn’t have any distractions. Like, I can’t imagine [working right now].”

While the California native will “never say never,” she isn’t “looking to” ever make a movie again. “As a mother with my child, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her — I just couldn’t,” Diaz explained. “I personally feel like that I wouldn’t be the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life.”

The Longevity Book author and the Good Charlotte member, 41, welcomed Raddix, now 13 months, in December 2019, and Diaz feels “so blessed” to have the little one in their lives.

“I feel so much for [working moms] and their children because it really does take a village,” the Charlie’s Angels star said on Friday.

Being quarantined amid the coronavirus with Raddix has been “heaven,” Diaz told Jimmy Fallon in July 2020. “Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” she said. “Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

That same month, the Golden Globe nominee told Seth Meyers that she had “a lot of gratitude” for her time with her “little bubble.”

Madden has been an “amazing” father and goes to bed “late,” while Diaz remains an early bird. She told Gucci Westman in April 2020: “That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours earlier and he does those later feeds. Then I can go to bed and I wake up early and am with [our daughter, Raddix], early in the morning so he can sleep.”

The couple tied the knot in January 2015 in Beverly Hills after one year of dating. Diaz’s siblings-in-law, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie, are “a huge part” of their lives, a source exclusively told Us.