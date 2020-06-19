Exactly How to Do a Bikini Wax at Home

Even though salons are slowly opening back up after closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s understandable that some people may be hesitant to reintroduce the waxing beauty service to their routine. And with swimsuit season in full swing, people might be looking to clean up their bikini area themselves at home.

So we spoke with Nad’s brand expert and ambassador Natalie Ismiel to get the scoop on how to do a DIY bikini wax that won’t end in disaster. “First, let’s start off by confirming that yes, it is safe to wax at home,” Ismiel told Us. “Just make sure you are using a product that specifically states that it is suitable for the area you want to wax, as the formulas differ depending on the area.” For a smooth bikini wax, she recommends Nad’s Sugar Wax Kit, $13.

Once you’ve bought the correct formula, before actually waxing the area, you have to exfoliate. No exceptions. Not only does it prevent ingrown hairs, but it also boosts circulation and encourages cell regeneration, meaning that the skin will look smoother and more even than ever. And who wouldn’t want that?

Ismiel’s key instructions for this are to use a hot moist compress for 15 minutes a few times a day and don’t exfoliate irritated skin like sunburn.

Now you’re ready to get started! When applying the wax, make sure you apply it in the direction of hair growth and then pull it up in the opposite direction. “The golden rule and for best results, firstly observe which direction the hair is growing,” she says. “It can vary, particularly in the private areas.” Then when you’re ready to pull it up, make sure you hold the skin very — and we mean very — taut. “This ensures the hair is lifted swiftly and comfortably from the root.”

Once it’s done, be careful with the type of fabric you’re wearing in that area. “Opt for light cotton panties, as opposed to lace or nylon,” she says. Also, she recommends waiting 24 hours and before continuing exfoliation to further prevent ingrown hairs.

If you decide waxing is something you really do want to keep up, try to avoid shaving. It’ll help prevent ingrown hair and irritation. Plus, she says, “Hair can grow back thinner and weaker the more you wax, but if you shave between waxing your hair will continue to grow coarsely.”

And last but not least, Ismiel says it’s truly important to relax. “Try not to tense up, take deep breaths and think of a happy place or listen to happy, upbeat music. It’s important to work in quick, swift motions to reduce pain. It might take some practice, but the slower your pull away, the more you are likely to experience pain.”

