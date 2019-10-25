



Celebrity esthetician Olga Lorencin is known as the “Acid Queen” to her A-list clients, including Emma Stone, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Eva Mendes and Kate Hudson, and it’s for a good (and not mean!) reason.

The skincare guru sat down with Stylish to reveal why adding incorporating acids like succinic, lactic, phytic, salicylic, amino, retinoic and more into your skincare routine is key and how it can completely change your complexion.

Some of the biggest concerns clients come to Lorencin with are breakouts and sluggish or wrinkled skin. Regardless of what your priorities are, the facialist has a solution for you.

“When I realized that I couldn’t achieve the results I wanted with standard facial protocols, I turned to compounding pharmacies to create specific peel combinations,” she says.

After adding those into the mix, Lorencin realized that her clients’ skin was transforming seemingly overnight. “I knew acids were it,” she explains.

The skin transformations that she provides target everything from pore size to the skin’s overall consistency, and clients look forward to leaving her Beverly Hills clinic with a full-on glow.

“You can expect cleaner and tighter pores, improved skin tone and texture and hydrated skin overall due to the proper exfoliation followed by the infusion of hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or phytomoist,” she says.

If you can’t make it in for an appointment every one fix three months, the esthetician recommends you implement acids into your everyday routine at home. But if you do, make sure to start “slowly, but consistently.”

“Think of exfoliation like flossing at the dentist. At first, your gums might bleed, but soon after, with consistent use, your gums will be healthy. To be clear, your skin should not bleed, but by using mild acids such as lactic acid or succinic acid, you can work up to higher percentages and you’ll see transformed skin in no time,” she dishes.

The reason why exfoliation is so vital is because it keeps the skin looking young, fresh and healthy, according to Lorencin.

“I have devised peel ‘cocktails’ for every skin type. Even the most sensitive skin needs to be exfoliated. You have to break it down to build it up,” she tells Stylish.

“Your skin is like a tree that needs to be pruned, and the faster you prune it and the more often, the more it will thrive,” she adds.

To get your skin to its ideal point, Lorencin suggests ceramides, Vitamin C and CBD into your skincare regimen.

Her top products: Skinceuticals Vitamin C, Environ Retinols, Dr. Dennis Gross pads and Lord Jones CBD.

To maintain glowy, flawless skin all year round, Lorencin says keeping up with your acid use and skipping out on piling on creams is the way to go — even as it gets cooler out.

“Conventional skincare wisdom will tell you to use heavier moisturizers during the colder months, but really what you need to do is use super mild acids every night to gently exfoliate and hydrate your skin. Then in the morning, add some oils to your moisturizers for an insane glow in the middle of winter,” she suggests.