The 2019 Oscars came and went yesterday, leaving us its wake a haze of glamour we can’t quite get over. Charlize Theron hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 24, rocking a brand new brunette bob that was tres chic. Red carpet standout from the entire awards season Lucy Boynton sported a pink smokey eye that was just to die for. And while some celebs’ glam squads turned to designer products to create their looks, others opted for super affordable drugstore products that we can seriously get on board with. Because price truly does not always matter.

Amy Adams’ super glam waves looked luxury, but the reason they lasted throughout the night was thanks to a Tresemmé spray that costs less than $5. And sophisticated finish of The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz‘s hairstyle? That came by way of Dove smoothing spray that anyone can pick up at their local drugstore.

But it wasn’t just affordable hair products that glam squads turned to. Jennifer Hudson’s flawless face of makeup was courtesy of drugstore-favorite Burt’s Bees. Her killer glow came from a two-in-one highlighter and bronzer stick that’s price tag is a quaint $13. As for skincare, Amandla Stenberg prepped for the awards show with a refrigerated eye mask from Yes To.

With access to so many launches and products, these top celebrities and their glam squads know what really works. Which is why we love to look at all the budget-friendly options they use at such glamorous events, like the Oscars.

So from Jennifer Hudson’s diamond radiance to Serena Williams’ sleek pony, see what stars used budget-friendly drugstore hair, makeup and skincare products before walking the 91st annual Academy Awards red carpet.