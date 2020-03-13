Welcome to parenthood! Tessa Hilton (née Gräfin von Walderdorff) and Barron Hilton welcomed their first child on Wednesday, March 11.

“Welcome to the world our baby girl! Milou Alizée Hilton,” the new parents captioned the infant’s Instagram debut on Thursday, March 12.

Us Weekly confirmed in September that the model, 25, was pregnant, and she debuted her baby bump on Instagram the following month. “Mama-to-be,” Tessa captioned the October picture of herself cradling her bare stomach while sitting in a bikini on the beach.

Later that same month, the pregnant star hinted at her due date when she posted another look at her budding belly. This time, Tessa wore an unbuttoned top and gazed down at her bump.

“5 months with this sweet angel,” the mom-to-be captioned the sweet shot at the time. “Introducing baby to all the incoming baby toys. My oh my are we excited!”

She and Barron, 30, went on to share photos from their black-and-white maternity shoot in November, featuring their “little bundle.”

The couple, who wed in June 2018, celebrated their first anniversary with sweet Instagram messages. “Exactly one year ago we were surrounded by all our closest friends and family on this tiny island to share our joy and celebrate our love as we said our I Dos!” Tessa wrote to the hotel heir in June. “I’ve been coming to this island since I was born. My parents got married here 30 years ago and then just three years ago I found the love of my life on this very island too. Today, embraced in each other’s arms and nestled in the island’s song, we continue to experience the infinite dance of love. Forever, for always, and beyond… Happy One Year Anniversary, my love.”

The pair got engaged in September 2017. The socialite captioned their Instagram reveal: “Better than a fairytale. Engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always.”

While Barron’s sister Nicky Hilton welcomed daughters Lily and Teddy in 2016 and 2017, respectively, his other siblings Paris Hilton and Conrad Hilton have yet to start families of their own.