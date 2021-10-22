Staying transparent with her tykes. Jackie Goldschneider told her children about the cheating rumors that aired on season 11 of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I had to explain to them what was going on because they were hearing it from kids at school,” the reality star, 45, who is married to Evan Goldschneider, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 21, while promoting her Neolastin with NUFLEX partnership. “Teenagers, especially the girls in their grade, watch the show. We did have to tell them about all that was happening.”

The former lawyer shares twins Jonas and Adin, 13, and twins Alexis and Hudson, 11, with Evan, 47. During a February episode, Teresa Giudice alleged that Evan was having an affair. Jackie subsequently compared this speculation to her spreading rumors that the 20-year-old’s daughter, Gia, was “doing coke in the bathroom” at parties.

“My daughter, of all the kids, did not understand that even though all this was going on, we were really OK,” Jackie went on to tell Us of the drama on Thursday, noting that Alexis was “so scared all the time.”

The New York native added, “She was really scared that something was going to happen, we were going to get divorced and her family was going to fall apart. There were tears.”

The Bravo personality explained that while she and Evan “really don’t fight,” they did have arguments about the show that worried their kids. Not only did the pair continue to have “really hard” conversations with their children, but they didn’t let them watch RHONJ.

“The first two seasons, they watched every episode,” Jackie said. “Last season, I did not let them watch a single episode. … I hated that they couldn’t watch the show with me. I hated that.”

She and her husband “came out the other side stronger” in their marriage, the former journalist confirmed, calling them extra “resilient.” Jackie gushed to Us, “Evan and I are a really strong couple and we love each other so much and that love can be tested, but it’s not going to be broken.”

In addition to tough talks with their little ones, the couple recently had fun teaching their eldest sons about face-washing and hygiene.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi