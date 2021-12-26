Christmas in style! More than two months after Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ romantic proposal, they celebrated their first Christmas as an engaged couple in a big way.

“Thank you my Love ❤️,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 25, alongside a snap of a shiny, white Mercedes sedan with a red bow on it. “@louisaruelas ❤️ I Love you ❤️.”

In addition to the happy couple’s extravagant holiday gift exchange, the pair were joined by a large gathering of their family on Saturday evening to celebrate the merry day.

“Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 ❤️,” the New Jersey native wrote via Instagram as the pair smiled beside their large Christmas tree. While Ruelas, 46, opted for a white button-down and black pants, his fiancée donned a sparkly, red jumpsuit with matching lipstick.

The entrepreneur, for his part, reshared the same photo onto his social media page, writing, “Family is always the best part of Christmas ❤️.”

The Bravo personality later shared portraits of their blended family from the party, gushing over her kids.

“To my daughters, If I could give you one thing, it would be to see yourselves as I do, your beauty, grace [and] kindness,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum captioned a social media post with her daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. “I am so proud of all four of you. I love you Mommy ❤️ Merry Christmas my Loves ❤️🎄.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October that the Ultimate Girls Trip star and Ruelas got engaged after one year of dating when Ruelas popped the question in Greece while surrounded by candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters,” Giudice wrote via Instagram in October while sharing footage from their romantic proposal. “You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you ❤️.”

One year earlier, Us previously confirmed in November 2020 that the pair were dating shortly after they took their relationship Instagram official.

