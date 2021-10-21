Clapping back. Carole Radziwill is clapping back after Andy Cohen appeared to diss her in Dave Quinn’s no-holds-barred book Not All Diamonds and Rosé — and she went all in.

Radizwill, 58, reposted a screenshot shared by a fan of a section from Quinn’s book following its release on Tuesday, October 19, in which Cohen, 53, claimed the former Bravo personality “implied that she was leaving a really toxic situation” with her 2018 exit from The Real Housewives of New York City.

Cohen told the author, “It really rubbed me the wrong way because I really felt like I had changed her life. She is not the person I used to know.”

In addition to the screenshot, the fan wrote, “‘I had changed her life.’ Andy Cohen really thinks any of these housewives are indebted to him… PRINCESS Radziwill doesn’t need you, she has multiple Emmy’s and a Peabody. Pipe down! #RHONY @CaroleRadziwill @Andy.”

Radizwill appeared to agree with the social media user in her fiery response on Wednesday, October 20, writing, “Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful. Housewives changed Andy Cohen’s life, not mine. And Bravo built a 100million dollar franchise on the backs of women. Let’s not get it twisted. 💯💪🏼.”

After six years on the New York-based iteration of the franchise, the What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love author announced her exit in July 2018 after season 10 came to an end.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” her rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy.”

Shortly after her RHONY departure, the New York native and the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host were embroiled in a public feud after things got heated during the season 10 reunion in 2018.

“You bashed each other on the show,” Cohen said as Radziwill argued with Bethenny Frankel about the comments they made throughout the season.

“You’re so full of s—t, Andy,” Radziwill told him at the time. “I didn’t bash her on the show.”

Shortly after the episode aired, the former ABC News correspondent took to Twitter to clarify her remarks about the Radio Andy host.

“He created a false equivalent,” she claimed. “[Bethenny] bashed all season and I only [did] under duress in the last episode of Columbia. False equivalents are dangerous. Spoiler Alert: If you saw the couple of times Bravo flashed back to me ‘trashing’ I was wearing the same black top because it was all from just ONE episode — at the end. Unlike the other bashing which took place over the entire season.#RHONYReunion.”

The Love Connection host, for his part, later discussed Radziwill leaving the show in August 2018 amid speculation that she was fired.

“I never really comment on contracts or hiring or firing but I will say that we’re gonna miss Carole a lot. She was an important part of the show for six years,” Cohen exclusively told Us at the time. “I’ve known her for a long time, since the late ‘90s, I think. So we obviously all wish her well.”