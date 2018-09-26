Some friendships last a lifetime and others … don’t make it past the reality TV cameras. Carole Radziwill spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City and revealed the surprising castmate she still talks to.

“Ramona [Singer] keeps in touch. Ramona, I’ll be honest, she’s a very good girlfriend. There’s a reason why she has 25 really close girlfriends that she’s accumulated,” Radziwill told Us at GoldBar in NYC on Tuesday, September 25, during the anniversary celebration for Evine After Dark. “She knows how to create and maintain friendships. So that’s a friendship that I’m sure I’ll see outside the show. That’s about it. I haven’t really talked to any of the … I’m not close to any of the other girls.”

Radziwill, 55, and Singer, 61, have been friendly over the former journalist’s six seasons on the series, but the two women got closer during season 10 as Radziwill’s relationship with former bestie Bethenny Frankel, who has an on-off feud with Singer, took a turn. Fans of the series may be surprised to learn the What Remains author isn’t in touch with Tinsley Mortimer, who she went on double dates with and even traveled to Dubai with in May.

The former Bravo star announced her departure from RHONY in July. Before she joined the show, Radziwill was friendly with executive producer Andy Cohen. However, she told Us on Tuesday that the pair only knew each other “a little bit.”

“I think that story’s blown up a bit. We did know each other. I don’t think I was in his Top 20 girlfriend list, but we did know each other socially, and still do,” she explained, noting they have texted since her exit. “I used to always be invited to his Christmas party for 10 years because we had the same group of friends. And then when I starred in Housewives, I got disinvited, so maybe I’ll be invited back to his Christmas party this year. … I wish him the best.”

Cohen, for his part, recently told Us that his friendship with Radziwill “should” survive her departure from the show and their season 10 reunion fight, in which Radziwill told the host he was “so full of s—t.” As for a return to RHONY — or any reality TV show — don’t count on Radziwill.

“I would not do reality again. Not in the way that it was done. I think it’s a really interesting medium,” she told Us. “I think it’s obviously a cultural phenomenon, especially the Housewives, but I’m not that … Once I’ve done something and I’ve had that experience, I move on to other things.”

Reporting by Marc Lupo

