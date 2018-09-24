Andy Cohen is feeling for Bethenny Frankel. The Real Housewives of New York City executive producer revealed he’s been “in touch” with the reality star following the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

“I mean, man, what a loss,” Cohen, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively on the red carpet of Tribeca Talks: Ten Years with The Real Housewives of New York City on Sunday, September 23. “He was a real, he seemed like a real rock and presence in her life, so I know it’s a great loss for her.”

Shields was found dead in his NYC apartment on August 10 of an apparent overdose. The businessman’s cause of death, however, will remain undetermined after a religious objection prevented an autopsy from being performed. Frankel has posted a series of tributes on social media for Shields, who proposed to her months before his death.

“Dennis would like this right now, he’d be happy,” the Skinnygirl creator, 47, told fans on her Instagram Story as she listened to Lionel Richie and Jill Johnson’s tune “Sail On” during a trip to the Bahamas on Saturday, September 22. “He would appreciate this. He didn’t care what we did. This one’s for Dennis. He’s sailing on.”

Cohen also spoke to Us on Sunday about his relationship with another New York City Housewife — Carole Radziwill. The author, who announced her departure from RHONY in July after six seasons, had a friendship with the Watch What Happens Live host before she joined the show in 2012. Cohen later revealed in his 2016 memoir, “Superficial,” that Radziwill used to attend his annual holiday party, but once she joined the show, he had to disinvite her because he didn’t want the other women to think she got special treatment.

“Oh, that’s a good question,” Cohen told Us about Radziwill returning to his annual holiday bash.

While he played coy about whether or not she would definitely score an invite, he said their friendship will survive their recent reunion spat. (Radziwill told Cohen he was “so full of s—t” during the August 29 episode of the series after said she and Frankel both “bashed each other” during the season.)

“Yeah, it should,” he told Us. “Yeah.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to return to Bravo in 2019.

Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood is a 12-part audio documentary series that breaks new ground on one of Hollywood’s most enduring murder mysteries. Listen below.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!