Carole Radziwill was not afraid to tell Andy Cohen that he was “so full of s—t” during The Real Housewives of New York City reunion — and now she’s telling fans the same about the rumors surrounding her departure.

“If I was fired because I yelled at Andy I’d be screaming it from rooftops…his ego didn’t bruise. Trust,” the 55-year-old tweeted on Thursday, August 30.

After the Wednesday, August 29, episode of RHONY aired, social media users assumed Radziwill was not returning for season 11 because of her feisty exchange with Cohen.

“You bashed each other on the show,” the host interjected amid Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel’s fight about who said what about each other during the season.

“You’re so full of s—t, Andy,” Radziwill quipped back. “I didn’t bash her on the show.”

The Widow’s Guide to Sex and Dating author also responded to fans on Twitter about the situation.

“He created a false equivalent. She bashed all season and I only under duress in the last episode of Columbia. False equivalents are dangerous,” Radziwill tweeted on Thursday. “Spoiler Alert: If you saw the couple of times Bravo flashed back to me “trashing” I was wearing the same black top because it was all from just ONE episode — at the end. Unlike the other bashing which took place over the entire season.#RHONYReunion.”

While Cohen has yet to respond to Radziwill’s tweet, the Watch What Happens Live host spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the incident at the Television Critics Association’s press tour earlier this month.

“Oh Carole Radziwill tells me I’m full of s—t on the reunion. I have a complicated relationships going on there, especially at the reunions,” Cohen explained. “I’m the boss, I’m the friend, I’m the confessor, I’m the inquisitor, I’m the daddy, I’m the lover, I’m the fighter. It’s complicated.”

He added: “I never really comment on contracts or hiring or firing but I will say that we’re gonna miss Carole a lot. She was an important part of the show for six years. I’ve known her for a long time, since the late ‘90s I think. So we obviously all wish her well.”

Radziwill announced on July 25 that she was leaving the Bravo show after six seasons. In addition to Twitter users accusing Radziwill of being fired, Frankel also implied that her castmate did not choose to leave the show.

“Bravo has reasons for not asking hwives to return. It’s based on research & focus groups & YOU,” the Skinny Girl founder tweeted on August 1. “Aside from 3 years I left, no RHONY cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart & attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation.”

The third and final part of The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

