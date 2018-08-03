The boat ride heard ‘round the world may have been entertaining to watch, but The Real Housewives of New York City event wasn’t an exciting event for Andy Cohen.

“I wasn’t happy about the boat because it was a horrible thing that happened. A lot of people found it very entertaining. It certainly wasn’t entertaining to me when I heard about it or to the women when they were on it,” Cohen, 50, said when he stopped by Us Weekly’s suite at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Thursday, August 2. ”I think that it made for dramatic, gripping television but in reality, it was nothing that we would have wanted to happen.”

The “boat ride from hell” aired on the Wednesday, August 1, episode when the entire cast hit rough waters while on vacation in Cartegena, Colombia. The cast all broke down in tears during the episode and after they returned to land, revealed they could have “been killed” and they were all horrified.

Cohen also commented about Bethenny Frankel’s recent comment in which she implied that Carole Radziwill did not chose to leave RHONY, but that she was fired.

“I never really comment on contracts or hiring or firing but I will say that we’re gonna miss Carole a lot. She was an important part of the show for six years,” the Watch What Happens Live host told Us. “I’ve known her for a long time, since the late ‘90s I think. So we obviously all wish her well.”

Cohen was at TCA to promote season 2 of his Fox series, Love Connection, on which some housewives have appeared.

“We had Porsha [Williams] on this season for Real Housewives of Atlanta. We set her up with someone who she was very into for a month and a half and then she wasn’t anymore. That’s fine! Listen, a month and a half is great. That’s longer than some of my current relationships,” Cohen said. “We had Ramona [Singer] on season 1. I’ve had more housewives ask me to go on Love Connection. It’s part of the reason I want this show to go on and on. There are so many variations.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

