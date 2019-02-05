Carole Radziwill Shades 'RHONY' Season 11: Watch 'With the Sound Off'

It’s safe to say Carole Radziwill will not be tuning in to season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The 55-year-old former Bravo star threw shade at the popular Housewives franchise on Tuesday, February 5, via Instagram. After a fan asked Radziwill “how can I watch RHONY next season without you” in the comments section, she quipped back, “with the sound off,” adding a winking face emoji.

Radziwill, who joined the cast of RHONY in 2012, announced her departure from the series after season 10.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” she said in statement to Us Weekly in July 2018. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor and a veracious accuracy.”

The rest of the season 10 cast — Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer— are all back for season 11. Radziwill, who had a fallout Frankel, her one-time bestie, previously told Us Weekly that the only costar she still communicates with is Singer.

“Ramona keeps in touch. Ramona, I’ll be honest, she’s a very good girlfriend. There’s a reason why she has 25 really close girlfriends that she’s accumulated,” the journalist told Us in September. “She knows how to create and maintain friendships. So that’s a friendship that I’m sure I’ll see outside the show. That’s about it. … I’m not close to any of the other girls.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

