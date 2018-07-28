In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything … or is it? Carole Radziwill got cryptic on social media following her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, asking fans how they felt about values and money.

The Bravo star, 54, polled her followers via an Instagram Story on Friday, July 27. “If you were doing something that was forcing you to do things that went against your own value system would you walk away regardless of the pay?” she asked. “Its a tough decision.”

She added: “My advice: Save for a rainy day because that day might come when the sun is shining and you can walk away with a smile.”

Radziwill later shared the poll results with fans. “So 80% would walk away from something that went against their own values,” she wrote. “That’s how I felt this past year too. It’s difficult but life is long and you can’t always play the short game.”

The author announced her departure from the Bravo series on Wednesday, July 25. Her rep gave a statement to Us Weekly at the time: “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best – journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy.”

Radziwill — who joined RHONY in season 5 — had also been feuding with her costars. As a production source exclusively told Us on July 19, Radziwill and cast member Bethenny Frankel got into a fight when the cast filmed the season 10 reunion on July 17.

The two women’s friendship took a turn for the ugly during season 10, when the 47-year-old Skinny Girl creator accused the journalist’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy of not going on a service trip because he would not be paid for it.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!