It’s been 10 seasons, which means there’s a lot of drama to dissect! In the first look at The Real Housewives of New York City reunion, Bethenny Frankel appears to go head to head with many of the women.

Backstage, Ramona Singer tells the cameras she’s feeling relaxed and calm – but it seems that all of that changes when she hits the stage. “Don’t say a f—king thing, with your fake tits,” she yells at Bethenny.

“This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes,” Bethenny says during the video. When telling host Andy Cohen a story on stage, multiple women call her a liar and scream at her. When everyone keeps talking over each other, Andy snaps. “I want to hear her f—king answer,” he says.

However, she’s not the only target. Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley also go at it during the reunion.

“I don’t get drunk and insult my friends’ vaginas,” Sonja yells at one point. Dorinda responds with, “Shut up Sonja, keep your mouth shut.”

The clip shows all the women getting situated on the couches before rolling begins, and includes Ramona on the phone with her ex-husband Mario. Andy talks on the phone with him saying, “I miss you, Mario!”

The women also pay tribute to Jill Zarin’s late husband Bobby Zarin and question Bethenny’s motives when she decided to attend his funeral. Bobby passed away in January, and despite Jill’s tense relationship with Bethenny, the Skinny Girl mogul still attended the funeral.

Andy recently teased the reunion with Us, saying that because he’s so much a part of the women’s lives, it gets pretty messy. “Carole Radziwill tells me I’m full of s—t on the reunion. I have complicated relationships going on there, especially at the reunions,” he told Us on August 2. “I’m the boss, I’m the friend, I’m the confessor, I’m the inquisitor, I’m the daddy, I’m the lover, I’m the fighter. It’s complicated.”

Luann de Lesseps was not present at the reunion due to her recent stint in rehab, but Cohen did reveal that they will address her absence.

The reunion was taped on July 17, just three weeks before Bethenny’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead on August 10.

Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, August 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

