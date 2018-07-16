Luann de Lesseps’ boss has her back. Andy Cohen offered encouragement to The Real Housewives of New York City star after she checked into rehab for the second time on Monday, July 16.

“[Luann is] making the decision that is healthy for herself and you can do nothing but support that,” Cohen, who serves as an executive producer on RHONY, said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy Live on Monday. “She’s been through it. We send our love to Luann and support our decision.”

Bravo confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that de Lesseps checked back into rehab just two weeks after she celebrated six months of sobriety. Multiple sources confirmed to Us that the former countess had started drinking again after her first stint in rehab in January.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation,” the network told Us in a statement. “At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

As result, de Lesseps will not be present at the upcoming season 10 RHONY reunion, which is set to film Tuesday, July 17. Cohen, however, revealed on Monday that they will not shy away from the topic of de Lesseps’ struggles at the taping.

“We’ll talk about it,” the Watch What Happens Live host said on his radio show. “We will talk about it.”

De Lesseps first checked into treatment following her December 24 arrest for resisting an officer with violence, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Florida A source exclusively told Us Weekly after de Lesseps’ first stint in recovery that she “never considers herself an alcoholic.”

“She just went to treatment to deal with her emotional trauma from her marriages and using alcohol as a coping mechanism,” the source explained. “She thinks she can add drinking slowly back into her life once she feels healed.”

The former countess previously blamed the behavior that led to her arrest on the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr., whom she married in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve in 2016.

News of Bravo star’s return to rehab comes four days after Us Weekly confirmed that de Lesseps’ first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their two children, Victoria and Noel, are suing the singer. According to the court docs obtained by Us, the de Lesseps’ family alleged that the RHONY star bought a $3.1 million estate in Sag Harbor, New York, in 2013 without setting up a trust that would entitle the kids to the home, as outlined in the divorce documents.

