RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Uses ‘Alcohol As a Coping Mechanism’ 

Luann de Lesseps is going through a rough patch. The Real Housewives of New York City star has checked back into rehab, but a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Bravo star “never considers herself an alcoholic.”

“She just went to treatment to deal with her emotional trauma from her marriages and using alcohol as a coping mechanism,” the source tells Us about her first stint in a treatment center. “She thinks she can add drinking slowly back into her life once she feels healed.”

Bravo confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, July 16, that Luann returned to treatment two weeks after she celebrated six months of sobriety. The 55-year-old reality TV personality first checked into rehab following her December 24 arrest for resisting an officer with violence, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Luann had started drinking again post-rehab.

Luann partially blamed the behavior that led to her arrest on her divorce from Tom D’Agostino Jr., whom she wed in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve 2017. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Luann’s relationship with D’Agostino ended in August, seven months after they tied the knot. The former countess’ first marriage to Count Alexandre de Lesseps recently made headlines on Thursday, July 12, after Us Weekly confirmed that her ex and their two children, Victoria and Noel, are suing the reality star over a breach in the former couple’s divorce deal.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Alexandre, Victoria and Noel claimed that Luann bought a $3.1 million estate in Sag Harbor, New York, in 2013 without setting up a trust that would entitle the children to the home as defined in the divorce proceedings. Luann’s family also alleged that she has threatened to sell the house and purchase a new one in upstate New York without providing the kids with their share of the funds.

Another insider told Us Weekly that it’s been “really hard” for Luann post-rehab, because “all the clear headedness has caused her to really think about the pain from her two failed marriages and her behavior in between.”

Luann and Alexandre split in 2009 after 16 years of marriage. She recently reunited with her first husband on July 2 in Sag Harbor, two weeks before the lawsuit news broke.

“Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count,” she captioned a photo with Alexandre. “Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess.”

A third source added that the “Money Can’t Buy You Class’ singer “has been having her ups and downs recently, but is taking her sobriety very seriously.”

