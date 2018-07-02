A milestone worth commemorating! Luann de Lesseps looked happy and healthy while celebrating six months of sobriety alongside her ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their children, Noel and Victoria.

“Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count,” the Real Housewives of New York star, 53, captioned a photo of herself and the aristocrat, 69, soaking up the sun in Sag Harbor, New York, on Monday, July 2. “Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess.”

The sweet get-together comes more than two months after de Lesseps accepted a plea deal following her December 2017 arrest for disorderly intoxication. After the incident, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” songstress voluntarily checked herself into an alcohol treatment center.

De Lesseps, who divorced the count in 2009 after 16 years of marriage and was later married to Tom D’Agostino Jr. from 2016 to 2017, has been open up about the experience through her #CountessandFriends cabaret show, which features her iconic songs as well as most memorable stories.

“It’s been my saving grace. It really has. I’m grateful for it,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “I’ve sunk my teeth into it, and really, creatively, gotten into it. I talk about what happened to me in the show. There’s a lot of comedy in the show. There’s a lot of self-deprecation because, look, I hit a wall. I’m not ashamed to say it. And I talk about that in the show. I talk about a lot of things. It’s like a window into my life and a window into music that I love.”

The Bravo personality will grace the stage at the Paramount in Long Island, New York, on August 4 and is set to appear at the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 24 before making her way back to New York City in September. Click here for more dates!

