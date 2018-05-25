Luann de Lesseps did not attend her Friday, May 25, hearing for her December arrest for disorderly intoxication as she reportedly took a plea deal.

The 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star — who was charged in January with one felony for resisting an officer with violence and two misdemeanor charges, for disorderly intoxication and trespassing — will now have the most serious charges against her dropped, The Daily Mail reports.

She is expected back in court late July where her intoxication and trespassing charges will be reduced to misdemeanors. The outlet reports that her felony charge for resisting arrest will be dropped once she pleads guilty.

The reality star opened up earlier this month about the hours that led up to her December 24, 2017, arrest at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and claimed she might have been drugged.

“I had rosé at lunch, with my girlfriend, we split a bottle of Whispering Angel, which is normal,” she said during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. “And then there were some people there that were fans, so they send me more rosé. So I drank more than I usually would.”

She continued: “So, by the time I get to the Colony, I was pretty sloshed and then I don’t know. I almost think that somebody slipped me something, because I don’t remember a thing after that.”

The #CountessAndFriends star also opened up to Us Weekly on May 6, after a new video of her arrest surfaced online.

“It’s never pretty to watch yourself in a place that’s not good,” she told Us at the time. “But guess what? I look at myself and I get that opportunity to reflect. Not many people get to do that. And I get to tell my story on my show. … When you can’t react properly in front of a police officer, then you’ve got a problem. And I did something about it. Not many people get that window into looking at themselves. I’m grateful for it.”

Following her arrest, de Lesseps voluntarily checked herself into an alcohol treatment center in January, and documented her return home on Twitter a few weeks later.

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great,” she tweeted at the time. “Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!