Luann de Lesseps is not sure what exactly happened leading up to her Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach. The Real Housewives of New York City star recently claimed that she believes she may have been drugged before her encounter with police.

“I had rosé at lunch, with my girlfriend, we split a bottle of Whispering Angel, which is normal,” de Lesseps began during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Wednesday, May 9. “And then there were some people there that were fans, so they send me more rosé. So I drank more than I usually would.”

The 52-year-old Bravo star added that her and her friend stopped for “not one martini, but two” before heading back to the Colony Hotel, where she was staying in Palm Beach.

“So, by the time I get to the Colony, I was pretty sloshed and then I don’t know,” she explained. “I almost think that somebody slipped me something, because I don’t remember a thing after that.”

De Lesseps was arrested on December 24 after she trespassed into the wrong hotel room. She was later charged with one felony, resisting an officer with violence, and two misdemeanor charges, disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

The #CountessAndFriends star, who completed a stint in rehab in January, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively on Sunday, May 6, after new footage of her arrest was released online.

“It’s never pretty to watch yourself in a place that’s not good,” she told Us over brunch at Pump restaurant in West Hollywood. “But guess what? I look at myself and I get that opportunity to reflect. Not many people get to do that. And I get to tell my story on my show. … When you can’t react properly in front of a police officer, then you’ve got a problem. And I did something about it. Not many people get that window into looking at themselves. I’m grateful for it.”

