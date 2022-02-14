Talk of the town. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin was under the impression that her costars had “no idea” of her husband Bill Aydin’s past affair, but she was sadly mistaken.

“I feel like people were talking about this for years,” Melissa Gorga told Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast on Monday, February 14. “But we were all very good people and even though, you know, she was saying what she was saying about other people’s marriages and she was really pinning Margaret [Josephs] up against a wall with saying she was a cheater, and she left her husband. It took everything in Margaret not to always say like, ‘OK, so what’s Bill?’ and I think finally it just came out and here we are.”

Jennifer, 44, confirmed that her husband, who she married in 2002, had previously been unfaithful after being confronted by Margaret, 54, in the final minutes of the season 12 premiere of RHONJ.

“I thought it was great that she admitted it. It happens in a lot of households and happens in a lot of families. I think it could be very relatable for a lot of women out there going through that,” Melissa, 42, explained to Us. “I was happy that she owned it and said, ‘You know what? You’re right. Yes, this is what happened.’”

In the February 7 episode of the Bravo series, Jennifer revealed she was “literally 10 days” away from giving birth to son Christian, now 11, when Bill confessed to seeing another woman. Jennifer — who also shares sons Justin, 17, Jacob, 12, and daughters Gaby, 14, and Olivia, 8, with the plastic surgeon — ended up deciding to focus on her family and take the secret of the affair “to the grave.”

“I can’t say what I would’ve done because when you’re pregnant and you’re having newborns and babies and little ones, you do want to forgive,” the Envy fashion designer told Us. “I would say you’d forgive more than she would right now. I would say I’d probably forgive more when I was 30 and had a baby, but if you did that to me now, I might be like, ‘I gotta walk.’ I think that’s very normal. It’s unfortunate, but I think it’s just how life goes.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.