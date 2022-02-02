Unrecognizable. Jennifer Aydin looked a little different in the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and her costars had a lot to say about it.

During the Tuesday, February 1 episode, the Bravo star, 44, revealed she underwent cosmetic surgery on her nose and chin, which prompted Margaret Josephs to proclaim she’s “unrecognizable,” while Jackie Goldschneider said her “nose looks terrible”.

“That was to be expected. I think I was, like, maybe about five weeks out when we started filming, which I think that’s pretty brave,” Jennifer told Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast on Wednesday, February 2. “I watched the episode, I mean, I had the same exact critiques at the time of myself, which is one of the reasons why I wanted to be so vocal about my nose job, because it was such a shock. I kind of look whack in that first episode, but, like, as you can see, it’s settling in real nice and I’m really happy with it now. I didn’t take it personally.”

During the RHONJ premiere, the reality star revealed she got the procedure done while visiting family in Turkey in 2021. She found her doctor “on Instagram,” since her plastic surgeon husband, Bill Aydin, refused to do any more procedures on her since she is the “worst patient in the world.”

“I just wanted it to look like how I looked in filters, which is, I think what everybody’s ultimate goal is,” Jennifer explained to Us. “I think it was also very interesting because I did speak about how unhappy I was … but the goal for plastic surgery is always to look better. You know, it’s not to look worse.”

The Bravo star admitted that she is “not that happy” with her chin following her procedure and “may take it out.”

“I’m not sure, I have to wait a year, you know, all types of plastic surgery, you should wait a year before any type of revision,” Jennifer told Us. “But trust and believe I will be honest about it if I ever do anything.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.