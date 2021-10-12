When you know, you know! Meghan King and Cuffe Owens went from zero to 60 with their relationship after meeting on a dating app in September 2021.

“Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together,” King told Brides in October 2021 of the couple’s beginnings. “We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

Us Weekly later confirmed that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum met Owens less than one month before the couple walked down the aisle in October 2021. Their whirlwind romance came as a surprise to some because King made her relationship with the attorney Instagram official just a few weeks earlier.

“Her family is a bit shocked that she tied the knot so quickly,” a source exclusively told Us after the duo’s nuptials, which were attended by Owens’ uncle President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

King’s three children, daughter Aspen and twin sons Hart and Hayes, whom she shares ex-husband Jim Edmonds, were also at the intimate ceremony.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host told Brides of her and Owens’ big day. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

The wedding, which took place at Owens’ parents’ home in Pennsylvania, is the TV personality’s third wedding. She was previously married to college sweetheart Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 before getting hitched a second time to Edmonds in October 2014. The pair called it quits in October 2019, finalizing their divorce in May 2021.

King revealed via Instagram in October 2021 that she and Owens “just knew” they were meant to be.

“Our vision was of an intimate and simple gathering — no major frills, no overthinking, no drama,” she told the magazine of their small event. “We both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do.”

