Meghan King Adds Owens to Name as RHOC Stars React to Surprise Wedding

Back to three names! Meghan King ended her whirlwind wedding day by updating her name to reflect her marriage to Cuffe Owens.

The 37-year-old former Bravo star’s name officially reads “Meghan King Owens” on Instagram after her Monday, October 11, nuptials. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and Joe Biden’s nephew exchanged vows in Pennsylvania in front of 50 guests, including the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” King gushed to Brides on Monday. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

King and Owens, 42, went public with their romance last month. According to multiple sources, they dated for three weeks before tying the knot.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” she explained to Brides. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

King was previously married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and Jim Edmonds from 2014 until their 2019 split. She shares daughter Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3, with the former baseball player. They finalized their divorce in May.

“She has very little communication with her ex, but he was given a heads up a few days prior,” another source told Us of Edmonds. “Mainly because her kids were part of the wedding.”

King confirmed to Brides that her daughter and twin sons were by her side at the nuptials: “We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to and Aspen said she wanted ‘to throw flowers at me’ so it was decided she would be the flower girl! Aspen wore a sweet cotton flower girl dress from Feltman Brothers that matched the dresses worn by our young nieces as well.”

While her siblings were also in attendance at the event hosted by her new in-laws, Jack and Valerie Owens, the source added that King’s “family is a bit shocked that she tied the knot so quickly.”

Her former Housewives costars, meanwhile, sent their love via social media as it doesn’t appear any Bravolebrities made the guest list. King appeared on RHOC as a full-time cast member for seasons 10-12.