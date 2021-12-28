Not the right fit. Meghan King was hopeful about her future with Cuffe Owens after their whirlwind wedding, but the pair simply weren’t on the same page.

“They didn’t really get the chance to know each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly after King, 37, confirmed she and the lawyer called it quits. “She was hoping for this fairy-tale life with him, but it was far from it.”

The twosome tied the knot in October after three weeks of dating. Before their split, the duo faced obstacles “that ultimately put strain on the marriage,” the insider notes.

“She wasn’t ready to move her whole life back to California after she spent some time getting settled into Missouri,” the source says of the former reality star, who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. “The kids and her ex are based in St. Louis.”

King “was hoping” Owens would consider relocating to join her in the Midwest, but President Joe Biden‘s nephew planned to stay in California.

Weeks after crossing paths with Owens on the dating app Raya, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star was convinced she’d found The One, telling Brides in October that “Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis” within days of their first conversation. “We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks,” she gushed at the time.

However, the marriage wasn’t meant to be. King announced via Instagram Stories on Monday, December 27, that she and Owens were over, shortly before she removed “wife” from her social media bio.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” the reality TV alum wrote. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

She concluded: “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Following her split, King told Us, “We spent every day together. There was no time apart since we met.”

While Owens’ last name is no longer part of King’s social media presence, she didn’t wipe her wedding photos from her feed. “We just knew,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host captioned an October post from the low-key ceremony.

At the time, Edmonds, 52, told the Daily Mail that his ex-wife gave him a call before she walked down the aisle.

“It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks!” the former MLB player said. “I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date? … Really I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another. It’s like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her.”

The retired center fielder split from King in October 2019 after five years of marriage. He has since moved on with Kortnie O’Connor. Us confirmed in August that the duo got engaged after more than one year together.

With reporting by Diana Cooper