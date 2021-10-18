Moving forward! Jim Edmonds weighed in on ex-wife Meghan King and Cuffe Owens’ whirlwind romance after the pair tied the knot in October.

“She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks!” he told the Daily Mail. “I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?” But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

He added, “Really I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another. It’s like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her.”

The former MLB player, 51, was married to the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, for five years before filing for divorce in October 2019. The duo’s split came after King accused Edmonds of having an affair with their nanny, which he denied.

Their divorce was finalized in May after nearly two years of battling in court and trying to work out their coparenting situation regarding 4-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twins Hart and Hayes.

After the separation, Edmonds moved on with Kortnie O’Connor. The former center fielder — who also shares two daughters, Lauren and Hayley, with his late ex-wife, Lee Ann Horton, and a son and a daughter with second wife Allison Jayne Raski — went public with his and O’Connor’s romance in April 2020.

Us confirmed in August that the duo got engaged after more than one year together.

“Meghan did not hear about their engagement until weeks after it happened,” a source exclusively told Us after the news broke. “She has very little communication with Jim and if they talk at all, it’s about their kids.”

The insider noted that the former Bravo star “likes Kortnie in the sense that she’s glad Jim found someone to be in a serious relationship with so that her kids can have a stable environment when they’re with him.” The source added that the two women “just get along for the sake of the kids.”

King, for her part, dated Christian Shauf and Will Roos before getting serious with Owens, 42, earlier this year. The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost and the attorney became Instagram official with their relationship in September, just weeks before news broke that they were walking the aisle.

Owen’s uncle President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attended the couple’s nuptials on Monday, October 11. The ceremony took place at the home of the Georgetown University’s parents, Jack and Valerie Owens, in Pennsylvania. King’s siblings, Caitlin, Julie and RJ King, were all present, as were Cuffe’s sisters, Missy and Casey Owens.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” Meghan told Brides in an interview published on Monday. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”