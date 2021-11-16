Meghan King Shows Off Perfect Home She Bought Amid Humiliating Divorce

New digs! Meghan King proudly showed off the new home she purchased while she was still in the process of splitting from her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

“These photos were taken on a dreary day one year ago when I bought this house all by myself,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 14. “A year to date before that was when my world was rocked and I was forced to endure the most humiliating public split I’d ever have the displeasure of experiencing.”

The reality star and the former baseball player, 51, called it quits in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The duo share daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3.

In her Instagram post, King explained that she spent most of 2020 saving up to buy the “much cozier” house, which she described as “PERFECT” for her children. “It was a tumultuous home purchase and because of divorce circumstances I couldn’t celebrate or announce this monumental victory,” she added. “Anyone going through a divorce with kids knows the internal tug of wanting to share special news with kids weighed against the consequences that come when they share that news with their other half of their family … it’s very real and very sad.”

Earlier this year, the Missouri native married Cuffe Owens in a surprise ceremony attended by the groom’s uncle President Joe Biden. The nuptials came as a surprise to King’s fans given that she had only gone Instagram official with Owens, 42, two weeks before the wedding.

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … so just meet my man,” the former Bravo personality wrote via Instagram in September alongside a photo of herself embracing her beau.

Edmonds, for his part, has since moved on with Kortnie O’Connor. The duo got engaged this summer after the athlete finalized his divorce from King in May.

“Meghan did not hear about their engagement until weeks after it happened,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the news broke. “She has very little communication with Jim and if they talk at all, it’s about their kids.”

Following King’s wedding to Owens, Edmonds noted that this ex-wife called him before the ceremony to let him know it was happening.

“She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks!” he told the Daily Mail in October. “I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

He added that he had “no emotion” about her wedding at all. “It’s like a stranger getting married,” he said. “I have no connection to her.”