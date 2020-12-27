She said, she said. Larsa Pippen denounced rumors that she broke up Malik Beasley’s marriage, but his estranged wife, Montana Yao, disagreed with the reality star’s assessment of the situation.

“Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him,” Pippen, 46, tweeted on Sunday, December 27. “That’s a fact.”

Yao, 23, fired back at the Real Housewives of Miami alum’s claim. “This is 100% false,” she wrote via Twitter. “Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

In an earlier tweet, Pippen referenced her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Scottie Pippen and rumors about her love life through the years. “I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true,” she noted. She also threatened legal action over reports concerning LeBron James’ 16-year-old son, Bronny, after he “liked” one of her pics on Instagram.

Larsa and Beasley, 24, were first linked after they showed PDA while out and about in Miami in November. Yao subsequently alleged that she was blindsided by the development. (The estranged couple welcomed son Makai in 2019 and tied the knot in March.)

“Wow … I don’t even know this man,” the model wrote via her Instagram Story after the photos surfaced. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Yao filed for divorce days later. She then claimed on Instagram that she and her son were “told to leave our family home.”

Beasley left a telling comment on Larsa’s Instagram post in November. “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” he wrote.

While the drama plays out in the public eye, Larsa and Beasley are not hiding their budding romance. They have flirted on social media, been spotted showing PDA on a date and posed for photos in front of a Christmas tree in Minnesota, where Beasley plays for the Timberwolves.

“Larsa is already head over heels for Malik,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She’s in all the way and sees a future with him.”

The insider added that Larsa’s “friends are telling her to take it slow and really get to know him before she jumps into this serious relationship, but it’s too late.”

The TV personality split from Scottie, 55, in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. They share children Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.